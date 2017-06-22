UST Global Wins Golden Globe Tigers Award 2017 for 'Excellence and Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility'

ALISO VIEJO, California, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UST Global, a US-based leading digital technology services company, today announced that it is a proud winner of Golden Globe Tigers Award, 2017, for the third consecutive year for 'Excellence and Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility'. The award is also in recognition of UST Global's smart solutions in transforming lives through technology. The award was recently handed over during a ceremony held in Kula Lumpur, Malaysia.

UST Global is committed to live its main motto of 'Transforming Lives' with various social initiatives it believes in. Going beyond the 'cheque writing' approach, the company's social agenda encourages active involvement of its employees in contributing to causes. As part of this, the company focuses on four key areas, i.e., empowerment of children through education; community development through healthcare, and green & clean initiatives; empowerment of women; and empowerment of differently-abled individuals for employability.

Commenting on the win, Alexander Varghese, Chief Administrative Officer and Country Head, UST Global, said, "It is indeed a proud moment for UST Global to receive the Golden Globe Tigers Award, 2017, for the third consecutive year in recognition of our Excellence and Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility. Our vision of doing these sustainable initiatives is to transform lives of the underprivileged and needy individuals of the society, and we hope to continue doing this. Our belief in creating a new era of social capital, job opportunities and being involved in something higher than us has always been the guiding light for our success."

UST Global's HR team has previously received the Golden Globe Tiger Award for HR Excellence in Diversity and Impact Measurement in 2015 and for the Best Corporate Social Responsibility Practices in 2016. The Golden Globe Tigers Awards offers an international platform to recognize organizations and industry leaders across Asia for their commitment to excellence in realms of Marketing, Quality, Branding, CSR & Social innovation, Education & Academics.

UST Global is a leading digital technology services company that provides powerful solutions for Global 1000 companies. UST Global's mission is to lead companies through critical digital transformations to drive higher business value. UST Global specializes in six next generation digital services - design, cyber security, mobile, social, analytics and cloud. Powered by the mantra 'fewer clients, more attention', UST Global strives for excellence in providing their clients high quality services and a commitment to long-term success. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, UST Global has over 17,000 associates; operating in 25 countries across four continents.

