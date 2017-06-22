

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last eight trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,155-point plateau, and it's looking at a roughly flat lead for Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with any upside likely capped by persistent weakness in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index gained 16.20 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,156.21 after trading between 3,132.62 and 3,157.03. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 8.13 points or 0.43 percent to end at 1,887.19.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China was unchanged, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.20 percent, Bank of China added 0.28 percent, Vanke advanced 0.05 percent, Gemdale spiked 1.51 percent, Zijin Mining gathered 0.30 percent and China Shenhua was up 0.04 percent.



The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks were mixed on Wednesday after ending in the red a day earlier.



The NASDAQ added 45.92 points or 0.7 percent to 6,233.95, while the Dow fell 57.11 points or 0.3 percent to 21,410.03 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.42 points or 0.1 percent to 2,435.61.



Crude oil futures continued to plunge Wednesday despite data showing a drop in U.S. oil stockpiles. August WTI oil fell 98 cents or 2.3 percent to $42.53/bbl, sliding through support to hit a 10-month low and into bear market territory.



Concerns about oversupply continued to weigh on oil prices despite a report from the Energy Information Administration showing a bigger than expected weekly drop in crude inventories.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported an unexpected rebound in existing home sales in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX