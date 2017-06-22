sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,918 Euro		-0,37
-1,22 %
WKN: 872287 ISIN: IL0010823388 Ticker-Symbol: ORB 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORBOTECH LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORBOTECH LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,90
30,11
21.06.
29,967
30,255
21.06.
22.06.2017 | 03:20
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Orbotech Ltd. - ORBK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORBK) resulting from allegations that the Company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 22, 2017, Orbotech disclosed that the Israel Tax Authority ("ITA") assessed Orbotech for $58 million in taxes for fiscal years 2012-2014. Additionally, Orbotech disclosed that the ITA is conducting a criminal investigation relating to tax positions taken by Orbotech in the audit period as well as in prior periods that involved document collection at Orbotech's headquarters in Israel and at the office of Orbotech's tax consultant. On this news, shares of Orbotech fell $2.22 per share or over 6% to close at $34.50 per share on May 22, 2017, damaging investors.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and misleading statements to investors causing investor losses. If you own Company shares and wish to learn how to protect your investment and recover your losses in Company stock, please visit http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/orbotech/ or contact Vik Pawar at 212-571-0805.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (212) 571-0805
Fax: (212) 571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE