Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Orbotech Ltd. - ORBK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORBK) resulting from allegations that the Company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 22, 2017, Orbotech disclosed that the Israel Tax Authority ("ITA") assessed Orbotech for $58 million in taxes for fiscal years 2012-2014. Additionally, Orbotech disclosed that the ITA is conducting a criminal investigation relating to tax positions taken by Orbotech in the audit period as well as in prior periods that involved document collection at Orbotech's headquarters in Israel and at the office of Orbotech's tax consultant. On this news, shares of Orbotech fell $2.22 per share or over 6% to close at $34.50 per share on May 22, 2017, damaging investors.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and misleading statements to investors causing investor losses. If you own Company shares and wish to learn how to protect your investment and recover your losses in Company stock, please visit http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/orbotech/ or contact Vik Pawar at 212-571-0805.

