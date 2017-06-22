Herpes Treatment Market to Grow at 12.97% CAGR by 2021 Says A New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The latest trend gaining momentum in the herpes treatment market is emergence of novel therapies. High dependency on a limited number of therapies is a major challenge being faced by the herpes treatment industry. For instance, genital and oral herpes at present do not have any cure; the disease can only be managed by the available treatment options. Several studies are under trial and emergence of better therapies is expected in the coming times. The major drugs present for the treatment of genital herpes control the outbreaks of the disease but not the shedding.

Complete report on herpes treatment market spread across 82 pages, analyzing 4 major companies and providing 44 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1062621-global-herpes-treatment-market-2017-2021.html.

According to the herpes treatment market report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing prevalence of herpes infection. Apart from traditional risk factors such as sexual or physical contact with the infected person, there have been several other factors contributing to the rising prevalence of herpes. People with the weaker immune system due to the intake of immunosuppressants for an organ transplant are vulnerable to herpes infection and are one of the major factors for increasing prevalence of herpes. The immunocompromised status is assumed to be more vulnerable to catch this viral infection.

The following companies as the key players in the global herpes treatment market: Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, and Novartis. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Abbott, Agenus, Genocea, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Vical. Order a copy of Global Herpes Treatment Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1062621. Avail $1000 Discount on this report till 30 June 2017

The analysts forecast global herpes treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 12.97% during the period 2017-2021. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Global Herpes Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global herpes treatment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of both branded and generic drugs in herpes treatment market.



Further, the herpes treatment market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Side effects of drugs. Lack of complete remission of herpes infection is a huge concern as most of the drugs taken by the herpes-infected patients are for symptomatic relief. This combined with the side effects associated with the usage of the drug lead to less patient adherence, thereby, posing as a growth hurdle. To further aid to this, suppressive therapy is suggested by the doctors, if a person sees frequent outbreaks of the infection.

Another related report is Global Animal Wound Care Market 2017-2021, the following companies as the key players in the global animal wound care market: B. Braun Melsungen, Ethicon, 3M, and Medtronic. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Animal Medics, Biogénesis Bagó, Bio-Vet, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Santé Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, ECO Animal Health, Huvepharma, Indian Immunologicals, Lillidale Animal Health, Mobedco-Vet (The Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs), Neogen Corporation, Norbrook, Orion, Phibro Animal Health, Vétoquinol, Virbac, and Vitafor.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in pet ownership. The increase in pet ownership has led to a rise in awareness about pet healthcare, leading to a subsequent demand for animal wound care management. Medical solutions and care enhance the quality of life of the animals. The recognition of pets as family members has increased the focus of pet owners toward better health services for these animals. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1062650-global-animal-wound-care-market-2017-2021.html.



Explore other new reports on Pharmaceuticals Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/pharmaceuticals/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml