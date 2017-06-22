Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Worth 18.48 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Application (Utility, Residential, and Non-Residential), Type (AR Coated, Tempered, TCO, and Others), End User (Crystalline Silicon PV Modules and Thin Film PV Modules), Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 4.38 Billion in 2017 to USD 18.48 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 138 market data tables and 37 figures spread through 159 pages and in-depth TOC on"Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/solar-photovoltaic-glass-market-92984553.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Increase in the usage of the renewable sources of energy such as solar energy in residential, non-residential, and utility sectors is expected to drive the growth of the solar PV glass market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Request for Sample PDF of Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=92984553

Among applications, the utility segment of the solar PV glass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Among applications, the utility segment of the solar PV glass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the utility segment of the market can be attributed to increasing number of utility-scale solar power plant installations across the globe. The Asia-Pacific region led the utility application segment of the solar PV glass market in 2016. Rise in the installations of utility-scale solar power plants and increase in government investments to harness solar energy are expected to drive the growth of the utility application segment of the Asia-Pacific solar PV glass market.

Among types, the AR coated segment of the solar PV glass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The AR coated type segment of the Solar PV Glass Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Anti-reflective coated glass is used in photovoltaic (PV) modules, owing to its high power and energy output. The manufacturers of solar cells across the globe are making efforts to enhance the efficiency and reduce the production costs of solar modules.

The Asia-Pacific region led the solar PV glass market in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific region led the solar PV glass market in 2016. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries contributing to the high demand for solar PV glass in the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific solar PV glass market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for solar energy and increasing initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries of the Asia-Pacific region to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases. In addition, the introduction of renewable sources of energy for the generation of electricity has also contributed to the growth of the solar PV glass market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=92984553

AGC Solar (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan), Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. (China), Sisecam Flat Glass (Turkey), Guardian Glass (Thailand), Saint-Gobain Solar (France), Borosil Glass Works Ltd. (India), Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Guangfeng Solar Glass (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (China), Flat Glass Co., Ltd. (China), Interfloat Corporation (Germany), Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies (China), Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), F solar GmbH (Germany), Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited (India), and Euroglas (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the solar PV glass market. These key players mainly focus on new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their position in the solar PV glass market.

Browse Related Reports:

Fire Resistant Glass Market by Type (Laminated, Ceramic, Tempered, Wired), Application (Building & Construction, Marine, and Others), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fire-resistant-glass-market-4756930.html

Smart Glass Market by Technology (SPD, Electrochromic, PDLC, Thermochromic), End-Use Industry (Architecture, Transportation, Power Generation, Consumer Electronics) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-glass-market-907.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets



