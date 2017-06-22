Sungrow and YUASA Enter into Strategic Partnership in Japan

TOKYO, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter system solution supplier, announced that it has partnered with YUASA Trading Co., Ltd, a renowned Japanese trading company, to distribute its PV inverters in Japan, aiming to provide better sales services for Japanese customers.

This partnership has turned YUASA, a 350-year trading company now with up to JPY 100 billion of its JPY 500 billion annual revenue coming from new energy business, into one of the most important distributors for Sungrow in Japan. YUASA will continue to promote Sungrow's PV inverters through various ways, including showcasing them during the upcoming YUASA trade fairs this July and October. As a result of their cooperation, a batch of SG49K5J string inverter customized for the Japanese market has been delivered to YUASA's national sales network this May.

"Sungrow's PV inverters are known for its high quality and stable performance. We are confident that our cooperation will bring the latest PV inverter technologies to Japan and further benefit the Japanese solar market," said a senior manager from YUASA.

"YUASA is a highly reputable trade firm with a long history. Backed by the complete trading system of YUASA, we can upgrade our sales network in Japan and our cutting-edge PV inverter technologies will better service Japanese customers," said Professor Renxian Cao, president of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow is a global leading PV inverter system solution supplier with over 31GW installed worldwide as of December 2016. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a global leader in research and development in solar inverters, with numerous patents and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter systems as well as energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications. With a 20-year track record of growth and success, Sungrow's products are available in over 50 countries, maintaining a market share of around 25% in Germany and over 15% globally. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: http://www.sungrowpower.com

About YUASA

Founded during the Edo Period in 1666, the Yuasa Trading Group is a group of specialized trading companies contributing to "lifestyle and industry" support, engaging in trade, solution provision, design and construction, development and manufacturing, and processing in relation to machine tools, industrial equipment and tools, air and fluidic control systems, housing and building supplies, construction machinery, energy, home appliances, consumer goods and lumber.