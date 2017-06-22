

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group (BABA) announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of the Sea to bring U.S. food products to China. Through this effort, Chinese consumers will be able to purchase fresh strawberries as well as high quality seafood directly on Alibaba's Tmall platform.



Alibaba has developed strategic cooperation and services that enable U.S. producers, wholesalers and associations to export fresh and prepared foods directly to Chinese consumers with ease. Cainiao Network, Alibaba's logistics affiliate, enables same day and next day delivery in more than 1,100 counties and districts in China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX