SIGN CHINA to Initiate The World's First Future Sign Academy in China

SHANGHAI, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- UBM TRUST, organiser of SIGN CHINA, has established the world's first Future Sign Academy (FSA) in China which is committed to providing the community with a full range of education resources including specialized training, industry research reports, conferences, seminars and international study tours. The core of the academy is the advisory board which is deeply rooted in the sign industry to developcontent by the community, for the community.

The advisory board member of FSA are senior managers and experts from different fields. The first list of advisory board members is announced as below, and the list will be continually updated.

Bing Wang, Managing Director of EFI

Danny Ku, Managing Director of A.E. Smith Brand Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

Lisa Li, Group Vice President of Focus Media

Richard Tsu, Professor, from Tongji University Design and Innovation School

Stephane Bihorel, China Region Business Development Director of Malherbdsign

Troy Zhang, General Manager of Nelson

Under the guidance of the advisory board, the annual work plan is developed with support from SIGN CHINA and key stakeholders to provide the venue, media coverage, promotional opportunities and volunteers etc. The potential income from the training and events will be put back in FSA to sustain its development and maintain the nonprofit model.

FSA aims to support the development of the professional community in advertising and sign design. It is free to all qualified professionals and has no membership dues. Each year, the work plan will be publicly announced after the completion of the advisory board's meeting, with a goal of supporting monthly activities, quarterly topic highlights and addressing knowledge needs in terms of depth and breadth. As the academy and alumni further develop, FSA will support the initiation of the sub-committees to dive deep into the display, printing, carving, direction system design, digital out-of-home and share case studies in the retail, transport, education and healthcare etc.

With the development of China's economy, the advertising industry is maintaining a very high growth rate, and providing unprecedented wide market for its related sign industry. The establishment of the Future Sign Academy will push the development of industrial value chain, create real valuefor thesign industry and enhance the competitiveness of enterprises in the industry.

Your contact for further information:

Anna Pan

Tel.: +86 20 3810 6261 ext. 827

E-mail: Anna.Pan@ubm.com

Selected press releases and photographs can be downloaded at: www.signchina-sh.com

