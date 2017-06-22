

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is flat on Thursday following the mixed cues from Wall Street and as crude oil prices extended losses overnight.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 5.45 points or 0.03 percent to 20,144.24, off a high of 20,156.87 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed on a slightly stronger yen. Toshiba is advancing more than 2 percent and Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, while Canon is losing 0.3 percent and Panasonic is down 0.1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.4 percent, while Honda is down 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is losing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices extended losses overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Toho Zinc is gaining almost 4 percent, while DeNA Co. and Fujitsu are higher by more than 2 percent each.



Among the worst performers, Chiyoda Corp. is losing more than 4 percent, while Yokogawa Electric, Kirin Holdings and Sompo Holdings are down more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent record highs for the Dow and the S&P 500. Traders also kept a close eye on the price of crude oil, which pulled back into bear territory in the previous session.



The Nasdaq advanced 45.92 points or 0.7 percent to 6,233.95, while the Dow fell 57.11 points or 0.3 percent to 21,410.03 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.42 points or 0.1 percent to 2,435.61.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to plunge Wednesday despite government data showing a drop in U.S. oil stockpiles. August WTI oil tumbled $0.98 or 2.3 percent to close at $42.53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, sliding through support to hit a ten-month low.



