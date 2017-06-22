Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Best-in-Class Companies in Japan for 2017 Japan Excellence Awards

TOKYO, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan announced the recipients of its annual 2017 Japan Excellence Awards on June 22, 2017.

Robin Joffe, Partner and President of Frost & Sullivan Japan, said that 2017 Awards recipients have demonstrated excellence in their respective market. "We believe it is important to highlight best practices in respective market and honor those who have accomplished remarkable achievements."

The recipients of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Japan Excellence Awards were selected based on in-depth research and a rigorous methodology conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The short-listed companies for the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Japan Excellence Awards were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

2017 Japan Excellence Award Recipients:

Japan Market Cisco Systems G.K. 2017 Japan Video Collaboration Vendor of the Year CMIC CMO Co., Ltd. 2017 Japan CDMO Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award Fortinet Japan K.K. 2017 Japan Network Security Vendor of the Year LSI Medience Corporation 2017 Japan Drug Development & Diagnostic Testing Service Provider of the Year NEC Corporation 2017 Japan Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year NRI SecureTechnologies, Ltd. 2017 Japan Managed Security Service Provider of the Year NTT Communications Corporation 2017 Japan Unified Communication-as-a-Service Provider of the Year NTT Communications Corporation 2017 Japan Hosted Contact Center Service Provider of the Year P&W Solutions Co., Ltd. 2017 Japan Workforce Management Application Vendor of the Year Secure Sky Technology Inc. 2017 Japan Web Application Firewall Growth Excellence Leadership Award APAC Market FUJITSU LIMITED 2017 Asia Pacific Healthcare Analytics & AI New Product Innovation Award Hitachi, Ltd. 2017 Asia Pacific Healthcare IT Product Line Strategy Leadership Award Global Market Fujifilm Corporation 2017 Global General Radiology Growth Excellence Leadership Award SYSMEX CORPORATION 2017 Global Hematology Analyzers Company of the Year

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

Our "Growth Partnership" supports clients by addressing these opportunities and incorporating two key elements driving visionary innovation: The Integrated Value Proposition and The Partnership Infrastructure.

The Integrated Value Proposition provides support to our clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation including: research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation.

provides support to our clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation including: research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation. The Partnership Infrastructure is entirely unique as it constructs the foundation upon which visionary innovation becomes possible. This includes our 360 degree research, comprehensive industry coverage, career best practices as well as our global footprint of more than 40 offices.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

Media Contact

Anna Tsuji

Frost & Sullivan Japan K.K.

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-(0)3-4550-2215

Email: anna.tsuji@frost.com

URL: www.frostjapan.com