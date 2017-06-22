

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday amid cautious trades as crude oil prices rose slightly after falling more than 2 percent overnight.



The Australian market is rebounding after the previous session's sell-off and despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street after another sharp fall in oil prices. Stocks are moving higher across the board.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 28.50 points or 0.50 percent to 5,694.20, off a high of 5,698.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 27.80 points or 0.49 percent to 5,731.00.



Among the big banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is adding almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is advancing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent as iron ore prices crept higher.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher despite crude oil extending losses overnight. Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Oil Search is up 0.3 percent and Santos is rising almost 1 percent.



Gold miners are rising after gold prices held near five-week lows overnight. Newcrest Mining is higher by almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining almost 3 percent.



Murray Goulburn has hiked its opening farmgate milk price by about 10 percent and raised the top end of its full-year outlook range. The company's shares are rising almost 6 percent.



Caltex Australia said it expects first-half net profit to fall after a crude oil inventory loss and on expenses related to a franchise employee assistance fund. However, the company expects underlying profit to rise. Shares of the fuel refiner's shares are adding almost 1 percent.



CIMIC Group has won a A$2.8 billion contract from the NSW government to build a twin-tunnel rail crossing for the Sydney Metro project. The company's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is extending losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7553, down from US$0.7567 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is flat following the mixed cues from Wall Street and as crude oil prices extended losses overnight.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 5.45 points or 0.03 percent to 20,144.24, off a high of 20,156.87 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed on a slightly stronger yen. Toshiba is advancing more than 2 percent and Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, while Canon is losing 0.3 percent and Panasonic is down 0.1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.4 percent, while Honda is down 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is losing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices extended losses overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Toho Zinc is gaining almost 4 percent, while DeNA Co. and Fujitsu are higher by more than 2 percent each. Among the worst performers, Chiyoda Corp. is losing more than 4 percent, while Yokogawa Electric, Kirin Holdings and Sompo Holdings are down more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Thailand are also higher, while Hong Kong and Indonesia are edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent record highs for the Dow and the S&P 500. Traders also kept a close eye on the price of crude oil, which pulled back into bear territory in the previous session.



The Nasdaq advanced 45.92 points or 0.7 percent to 6,233.95, while the Dow fell 57.11 points or 0.3 percent to 21,410.03 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.42 points or 0.1 percent to 2,435.61.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to plunge Wednesday despite government data showing a drop in U.S. oil stockpiles. August WTI oil tumbled $0.98 or 2.3 percent to close at $42.53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, sliding through support to hit a ten-month low. In Asian trades Thursday, crude oil prices rose $0.10 or 0.24 percent to $42.63.



