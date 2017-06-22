Mindtree Announces Integrated Services for Creating Efficient IT

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

End-to-end composable service for improved efficiency and optimized cost

Mindtree, a global digital transformation and technology services company, has introduced Mindtree Integrated Services. The service combines next-practice methods and tools to tightly integrate infrastructure and applications into a unified foundation that provides up to 30% cost savings from traditional operating models.

Digital is dramatically speeding up the pace of doing business. To stay relevant in this ever-shifting business environment, IT leaders need to run core operations more nimbly while reducing cost and investing more in 'grow the business' projects.

Mindtree Integrated Services achieves this by seamlessly tying together different stages of the IT lifecycle by using a single-thread delivery approach and an operating model that aligns processes across IT services and the technology landscape.

This flexible service is customized to leverage the existing technology landscape and introduces new toolsets as required. It applies LEAN principles for greater efficiency while reorienting skills towards full stack engineers. It selects services in a way to optimize productivity, processes and worker performance.

Integrated Services is powered by Mindtree CAPE, a customizable plug-and-play platform that integrates the enterprise technology landscape and accelerates the automation journey. It is equipped with converged capabilities of DevOps and Agile along with technologies like Robotic Process Automation and Cognitive Computing.

ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, advises and assists its enterprise clients in their adoption of integrated delivery models. In a recent article, 'Taming the Multi-Sourcing Beast,' ISG Partner Bill Huber wrote: "By bringing together key tenets of Agile methodology, DevOps best practices and automation, a coordinated sourcing model can deliver IT services faster and with better quality. And companies that leverage Robotic Process Automation (RPA), machine learning and test automation in addition can help enterprises 'glue' the IT lifecycle together to achieve repeatability, improve productivity and reduce cycle times."

"Technology leaders are spending over 80% of their IT budget on managing run-the-business systems. With the challenges faced from the new disruptive business models, CIOs are looking at containerizing this 80% so that they can focus more on change-the-business initiatives," said Siddharth (Sid) Pai, a world-renowned technology consultant. "In addition to being a major propellant for 'Change the Business digital projects, Integrated Services helps in shifting away the entire 80% in a box, which produces predictable results every time, automates and brings down the cost."

"Given the increasing complexity of most IT lifecycles, a single integrated operating model is the most cost effective and productive way forward," said Manas Chakraborty, Sr. Vice President, Mindtree. "Uninterrupted automation leads to increased productivity and continuous integration ensures faster time to market. We can already demonstrate these outcomes with some of our ongoing engagements."

