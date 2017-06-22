The Middle East Welcomes Exciting Fashion Brands Through a New Online Shopping Destination, DivaNoor.com

DUBAI, UAE and BEIRUT, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A collection of style, elegance and luxury, DivaNoor the new online shopping marketplace offers a sophisticated fusion of luxury and unconventional French brands to the Middle Eastern woman. Thewebsite has been launched to meet the needs of all followers of fashion and stylish brands.

Through curated fashion and a premium online shopping experience, DivaNoor offers a variety of high-end brands in several categories including luxury leather goods, fine jewelry, beauty, accessories, fashion and lingerie. Shoppers can request their bespoke pieces directly from the designer's stores in Paris.

This platform is not only about fashion, but also about bringing two rich cultures into one shopping location. The new website is a crossroad between French know-how and Arabic culture.

Introducing this platform to the Arab World digital shoppers, a spokesperson for DivaNoor explains: "For centuries, the story of cultural relations between France and the Middle East has been one of mutual fascination. DivaNoor decided to cultivate these affinities by building a marketplace where French designers present their limited editions and On Demand products to stylish Arab women".

DivaNoor promotes the French art de vivre in the Middle East's digital sphere, spreading awareness and driving sales through an innovative mix of bilingual content, e-shopping and tailor-made marketing designed specifically for the e-world.



