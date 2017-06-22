

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) announced late Wednesday that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) has agreed to indirectly acquire C$400 million of the Company's stake on a private placement basis. Berkshire Hathaway also agreed to provide a new C$2 billion line of credit facility to Home Trust Company.



Berkshire, through its unit Columbia Insurance Company, has agreed to make an initial investment of C$153.23 million to acquire around 16 million shares on a private placement basis, representing an approximate 19.99% equity stake in the Company on a post-issuance basis.



Each common share in the Initial Investment will be issued at a price of C$9.55 per common share, which represented a 15% discount to the 5-day volume-weighted average price. The Initial Investment will not require approval of the Company's shareholders and is expected to close on June 29, 2017.



Berkshire, through Columbia, has agreed to make an additional investment of C$246.77 million to buy 24 million shares, which together with its Initial Investment, would represent an approximate 38.39% equity stake in the Company.



Regarding the new C$2 billion loan facility, the company said it will replace the C$2 billion loan facility made as of May 1, 2017 between Home Trust Company, as borrower, and a major institutional investor, and is expected to be effective on June 29.



Berkshire will not be granted any rights to nominate directors of the Company or any governance rights as an equity holder. Berkshire will be granted customary registration rights for transactions with a significant shareholder.



The Board has unanimously determined that the trransaction is in the best interests of the Company and recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the Additional Investment by Columbia Insurance.



