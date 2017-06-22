France-based Organization to Tap into Medidata Platform to Accelerate the Development of New Medicines in Oncology

Medidata Medical Imaging™ Analyzes, Captures and Manages Fastest Growing Data Source in Healthcare Industry

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based solutions and data analytics for clinical research, and Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the Imaging Phenomics Company™, today announced a new collaboration to streamline the growth and use of medical imaging in cancer clinical trials. Median Technologies will leverage the Medidata Clinical Cloud® to accelerate the development of medicines in oncology with new, scalable image management services.

Imaging technologies are a major part of evaluating new patient treatments, allowing clinicians and sponsors to detect diseases, monitor outcomes and determine therapy responses. Median Technologies, a leading services provider of image interpretation and management in oncology trials, will leverage Medidata Medical Imaging™ to transition its legacy imaging study management systems to a single digital environment-gaining seamless access to configurable and intelligent image workflows, while still maintaining global regulatory standards.

"Our collaboration with Medidata will not only ease the management of images during clinical drug trials-it will enhance our analytical rigor, enabling our teams to extract high-quality imaging biomarkers for better study and patient outcomes," said Jeanne Hecht, Median Technologies' Chief Operating Officer. "Medidata's imaging technology provides us with complementary capabilities to fulfill the unique R&D needs of our growing customer-base in Europe, Asia and the US. We're dedicated to helping biopharmaceutical companies make more informed decisions to quickly bring new cancer therapies to market, and are thrilled to partner with Medidata to aid in those efforts."

Medidata Medical Imaging provides superior workflow management and flexibility of image resources, working seamlessly with proprietary technologies like Median. The collaboration will provide Median with the highest level of control and access to image data and performance metrics, while enabling automatic edit checks and de-identification.

"We are excited about our collaboration with Median, an organization that is setting the gold standard for diagnosing disease, developing new therapies and treating patients through the use of medical images," said Mike Capone, Medidata's chief operating officer. "Medidata considers the entire image management process, turning the challenge of this growing data source into a new opportunity for workflow intelligence, and we look forward to providing Median with the technology platform needed to make significant discoveries in the oncology space."

About Medidata

Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers worldwide, including over 850 global pharmaceutical companies, innovative biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and contract research organizations.

The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developers- from study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics™ to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, LMS for lesion management and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Paris' Alternext market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. More information: www.mediantechnologies.com

