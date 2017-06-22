sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

68,35 Euro		-0,094
-0,14 %
WKN: A0RFXP ISIN: US58471A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 2M9 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,70
69,34
08:05
66,72
69,35
08:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC68,35-0,14 %