Meeting to highlight Company's strategy to demonstrate the power of its immunotherapies in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), the new standard of care in oncology

Scientific presentations to outline Transgene's competitive positioning and its capabilities to engineer the next generation of oncolytic virus (OV) based immunotherapies

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Euronext Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops viral-based immunotherapies, will host today an Immuno-Oncology R&D event for investors and analysts in Paris.

The event, which features presentations by leading clinicians and scientists from around the world as well as key members of the Transgene management team, provides an update on:

the Company's current strategy to demonstrate the power of our immunotherapies in combination with the new standard of care (ICIs). Transgene expects to deliver multiple clinical data read-outs over the next 12 to 18 months from studies evaluating its immunotherapies in a broad range of solid tumors. These studies are being supported by major pharma companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck KGaA and Pfizer;

(ICIs). Transgene expects to deliver multiple clinical data read-outs over the next 12 to 18 months from studies evaluating its immunotherapies in a broad range of solid tumors. These studies are being supported by major pharma companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck KGaA and Pfizer; Transgene's goal to change the "cancer combination paradigm" by developing multi-functional oncolytic viruses to create next generation immunotherapies.

Philippe Archinard, PhD, Chairman and CEO, Transgene, commenting on the Company's R&D day said: "Today's event demonstrates that Transgene is rapidly positioning itself to become a key player in the field of immuno-oncology. We are confident that the read-out from our ongoing clinical trials that are expected over the next 18 months will clearly show the power of our immunotherapies in combination with ICIs to treat a broad range of solid tumors."

Amongst the R&D Day's key speakers are:

Karen Kelly, MD, Associate Director for Clinical Research, UC Davis, Comprehensive Cancer Center will present: "Immunotherapy combinations, a game-changer in lung cancer therapy."

Olivier Rosmorduc, MD, Head of hepato-gastroenterology, La Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, Paris, will present: "Novel immuno-oncology approaches in liver cancer."

Christian Ottensmeier, MD, PhD, Director, Head of the Experimental Cancer Medicine Centre, University of Southampton will present: "Modulating the tumor micro-environment with viral-based therapeutics."

Eliane Piaggio, PhD, Head of the translational research in immunotherapy team, Institut Curie will present: "Effective translational research, the benefits of academic collaboration."

Eric Quéméneur, PhD, Executive VP, Chief Scientific Officer, Transgene, said, "Today's presentations highlight Transgene's competitive positioning in the development of oncolytic viruses. OV drugs hold great promise in the field of cancer therapy given their ability to directly kill cancer cells, modulate the tumor micro-environment as well as to act systemically. We are making significant progress in the development of the next generation of recombinant OVs that have the potential to deliver a step change in the treatment of cancer."

The full agenda of the Transgene Immuno-Oncology R&D can be accessed on Transgene's website from 2:00 pm CET, www.transgene.fr, in the Investor Events and presentation section.

About Transgene

Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's two lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer. The Company has several other programs in clinical and preclinical development, including TG4001 (HPV-positive head and neck cancers), TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors). Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621006150/en/

Contacts:

Transgene:

Lucie Larguier, +33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

Director Corporate Communications IR

investorrelations@transgene.fr

or

Media contacts:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible Marine Perrier, + 44 (0)20 7638 9571

transgene@citigatedr.co.uk