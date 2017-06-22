Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) is pursuing its development with bolt-on2 acquisitions and today announced the purchase1 of Server Technology, Inc., a US frontrunner in intelligent PDUs3 for datacenters.

Legrand is already present in the datacenter market through companies specializing in VDI4 cabinets (Ortronics, Electrorack and AFCO Systems Group in the United States, Aegide/Minkels in the Netherlands, SJ Manufacturing in Singapore and Valrack in India), in PDUs3 as well as KVM5 switches and their applications (Raritan in the United States) and in pre-terminated solutions (Lastar/Quiktron in the United States). The Group thus rounds out its product offering in the buoyant datacenter market by adding Server Technology, Inc.'s range of intelligent PDUs3

More generally, Legrand is strengthening its presence in the growing market for digital infrastructure, one of the Group's four buoyant new business segments6, driven by the rise in data flow volumes, linked in particular to growth in connected objects and rising demand for ever more energy-saving solutions.

Based in Reno, Nevada, Server Technology, Inc. has some 200 employees and annual revenues of over $110 million.

1 Subject to standard conditions precedent.

2 Acquisitions that complement Legrand's activities.

3 PDU: Power Distribution Unit.

4 Voice-Data-Image.

5 KVM: Keyboard, Video and Mouse.

6 Digital infrastructure, energy efficiency, assisted living and home systems.

Key financial dates

2017 first-half results: July 31, 2017

"Quiet period 1 " starts July 3, 2017

"Quiet period " starts July 3, 2017 2017 nine-month results: November 7, 2017

"Quiet period1" starts October 7, 2017

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5 billion in 2016. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, DJSI World, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120, Europe 120-France 20 and World 120, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence.

(ISIN FR0010307819).

http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, the Eliot program aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

