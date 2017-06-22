

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported that the global Phase III CANTOS study met the primary endpoint, demonstrating that when used in combination with standard of care ACZ885 reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), a composite of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke, in patients with a prior heart attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis.



'ACZ885 is the first and only investigational agent which has shown that selectively targeting inflammation reduces cardiovascular risk. Our priority now is to thoroughly analyze these important data and discuss them with regulatory agencies,' said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.



