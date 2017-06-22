FDA clearance and CE marking granted

10th U.S. regulatory clearance received for the JAZZ product range

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:IMPL) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext: IMPL, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces that it has obtained marketing clearance from the U.S. and European regulatory authorities to market its new JAZZ™ braid.

The new JAZZ™ braid is an improved version, designed in response to surgeon feedback since initial launch in late 2013. Technical characteristics have been optimized, with part of the band now ultrasonically bonded, further improving the Band's handling and stability. Compatible with the current instrument system, the braid will continue to interface with the proprietary JAZZ tensioning system.

"Innovation is a key driver of Implanet's development strategy. With this in mind, and in order to continually meet the requirements of the surgical community, we are launching an optimized version of the JAZZ Braid™, the central component of our technological platform in all Implanet products: JAZZ™ Band, JAZZ™ Lock, JAZZ™ Claw, JAZZ™ Frame and JAZZ™ Standalone", says Nicolas Marin, Implanet's Chief Marketing Officer.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet, adds: "The commercial launch of this new version of the JAZZ braid follows the granting of the 10th successive 510(K) clearance by FDA, which strengthens our leadership position in this segment. Always attentive to customer feedback, we are continuing to develop and market new products at a quarterly pace, thus continuing to strictly adhere to our roadmap. This new braid heralds impending upgrades to our technological platform focused on simplifying surgical procedures and facilitating the use of JAZZ in new surgical indications

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2016 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Compartment C of the Euronext™ regulated market in Paris.

