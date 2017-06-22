Faraday Strives for MFP ASIC Development, Shipment Grew at a CAGR of 38%

HSINCHU, Taiwan, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that its MFP (Multi-Function Printer) ASIC solutions have surpassed 50 design wins since its introduction 10 years ago, and the MFP ASIC shipment grew at a CAGR of 38%. Faraday's comprehensive MFP solutions leverage low-power library/memory, generic DVFS SoC platforms with IP sub-systems and managed by Faraday's own system control unit (SCU). In each case, Faraday employsits low-power ASIC design methodology, and IP customization service for optimization of the MFP chip.

Faraday continues to offer leading ASIC solutions for MFPs, as well as developing many key IPs for MFP such as AFE, ADC, DAC, PLL, LVDS, V-by-One, Gigabit Ethernet, USB, PCI-e, DDR, and embedded flash on UMC's mature technologies span from 0.18um to 28nm process nodes. With its broad design service capability and extensive IP library, Faraday is able to realize customers' ideas into actual silicon to deliver high-end MFP solutions tailored to customers' exacting specifications.

"Our customers include most of the world's top MFP vendors and ODMs from the USA, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Europe," said Flash Lin, Chief Operation Officer at Faraday. "We will soon deliver more 28nm solutions for MFPs, in order to enhance the competitiveness of the MFPs with higher performance and lower power consumption with added cost advantages. Our strong MFP roadmap and commitment to the printer market made Faradaya clear choice for companies who seek to preserve theirleading positions in this fiercely competitive industry."

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and mainlandChina. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.