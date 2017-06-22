Investec Launches 'Click & Investaurant' to Give the UK Public a Real Taste of Their Own Attitude to Risk

LONDON, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Every Tuesday evening for the month of July, people looking to enjoy the Investaurant menu, have a limited offer to visit 155 Bar & Kitchen, Clerkenwell where diners will pay £38 per head for a two-course meal based on their survey result at the Investaurant.

To better understand the barriers that prevent consumers considering investing, Click & Invest has released research exploring consumers' attitudes to risk. The research shows how few consumers understand the investment opportunities available to them and a staggering 75% wouldn't even consider investing if they received a sudden windfall of £10,000. Reasons for this include the chance of losing money and a lack of understanding due to the use of jargon involved.

The research also reveals Brits would rather jump out of a plane or change careers than commit to a long-term financial investment.1 in 5 (19%) would be prepared to move all of their current savings from one bank to another before they would consider a long-term financial investment, in spite of record-low interest rates.

As Click & Invest is designed to make investing more accessible to all, Investec has created an event, hosted at Clerkenwell's 155 Bar & Kitchen, Farringdon Road, that encourages diners to explore their perception of risk and their relationship with it in everyday life. Click & Investaurant is the UK's first-ever restaurant that will serve meals based on the diner's appetite for risk.

Ahead of attending the restaurant, diners are invited to complete a survey that assesses their appetite for risk in everyday situations, which determines the meal they will eat. The creative menu caters for five types of investors with different levels of risk appetite, ranging from low to high risk. This broadly mirrors the five investment strategies offered by Click & Invest.

For the more risk-adverse diners, lunch consists of burgers and chips. Those who are adventurous, will be served up crocodile and crispy crickets. Those who fall in between the two extremes, can enjoy dishes including squid ink cod, rabbit, and wild nettles.

Jane Warren, CEO of Click & Invest, said: "Risk is something that people encounter in their everyday lives in one guise or another and with Click & Investaurant we have been able to create an innovative concept for people to explore their appetite for risk while tasting some delicious dishes.

https://youtu.be/nKT2CvZ6bT0

"We want Click & Invest to be accessible to all, from novice investors who are looking to learn about investing through to experienced investors; all of whom have the comfort of knowing that we have been looking after clients' money for over 180 years, and that their money is being looked after by our team of experts, not algorithms."

Speaking at Click & Investaurant, Head Chef, Simon Finn commented, "What I loved about this project was the opportunity to create an interesting, different and unusual menu. When it comes to food, every day is an adventure anyway, but this really provided a challenge and the opportunity to explore how people's personalities and character traits would affect their choice of food. It was really fun to be involved with, creating delicious food is the one thing I love to do."

To be in with the chance to experience the menu, simply email Investaurant@frankpr.it

About Investec Click & Invest

Click & Invest is an actively managed online investment service for UK residents with £10,000 or more to invest. With Click & Invest the aim is simple; to make investing as straightforward and transparent as possible, through intelligent investment advice that's specific to an individual and their investment goals.

A team of dedicated Investment Managers, supported by an in-house Research Team will create and manage an investment portfolio on behalf of investors, which is specific to them and their investment goals. These teams constantly analyse the markets to make investment decisions, and select the best funds from whole of the investment market with the aim of outperforming the market to deliver returns for our clients.

For clients, staying up-to-date with how their investments are performing is easy. They can simply log into their account online, use the Investec App, or contact the dedicated Click & Invest client support team who are available 24/7, 365 days a year.

Click & Invest Limited is part of Investec Wealth & Investment Limited and the wider Investec Group, who between them have over 180 years of experience managing client investments, and currently manage over £150 billion** for clients worldwide.

*Morningstar is a Chicago-based investment research firm that compiles and analyses fund, stock and general market data. Morningstar is a respected and reliable source of independent investment analysis for all levels of fund and stock investors, ranging from inexperienced beginners to sophisticated experts.

**FUM as at 31 March 2017

Information on Investec Wealth & Investment ("IW&I")

Part of the Investec Group, Investec Wealth & Investment offers wealth management and investment services to private individuals, charities, trusts, international clients and financial advisers.

The firm has circa 1,200 staff located at its 15 offices across the UK. Investec Wealth & Investment has c. £32.5bn of client funds under management as of March 31st 2017.

Services offered by Investec Wealth & Investment in the UK include:

Discretionary and advisory investment management

Fully comprehensive financial planning capability

UK and international multi-currency investment portfolios

Tax, pension, ISA, estate and succession planning

Onshore and offshore capabilities

In the UK, Investec Wealth & Investment is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

For more information on Investec Wealth & Investment in the UK visit http://www.investecwin.co.uk

The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. Your capital may be at risk.

