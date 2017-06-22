Platinum Partnership Agreement Signed Between Everteam and Jeraisy Computer & Communication Services

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Making Way for an Automated Business Culture in KSA

KSA, June 6th 2017, marked a milestone between Everteam and Jeraisy Group as they decided to upgrade their professional relationship to a "Platinum Partnership" through which Jeraisy Group became an authorized seller for Everteam solutions and products. The aim of this partnership is to deliver the most advanced technologies & data solutions to the highest number of corporates in the Kingdom who wish to take their businesses to a whole new level through automation. Jeraisy Group now promotes more than 4 cutting-edge solutions concerned with enterprise data automation and management.

News was announced during an Iftar held at the Four Seasons Hotel - Riyadh, shortly after Jeraisy Group was awarded the Best Partner for the year 2016 by Everteam. Top management, sales & presales teams from the three companies, including CompTechCo attended this Iftar.

This partnership is seen as an important step towards the growing use of solutions in the Saudi market and creating an automated business culture in KSA. Both public and private organizations in KSA understand the importance of automation and the vital role it plays for a Digital Transformation. Due to that, a number of Saudi companies choose to collaborate with Everteam, among the leading solution providers in the Gulf region.

The KSA market is attracting foreign companies in addition to the fast-growing local ones which depend heavily on automation to improve and speed up their business processes. "The fact that business owners are ready to embark on digital transformation initiatives with us makes us delighted. Ambition is the real motive for development, and we -with Everteam- are helping to make it achievable," as stated by executives at Jeraisy.

Jeraisy Group comprises around 10 companies scattered over the Kingdom. These companies cover various industries, some examples include computers & communication, furniture and also women skills development. As strong believers in the power of automation, Jeraisy Group is committed to delivering the latest solutions to its customers in order to improve their business practices. Particularly Jeraisy Computer and Communication Services, a subsidiary of Jeraisy Group specialized in IT, data, software, and solution matters; this collaboration with Everteam will provide the company with solutions that will be a valuable addition to the company's product offering.

"We have offered the Saudi community our best services in different fields, but what we are providing today, in collaboration with Everteam is on an international level. Businesses will match the latest universal data management standards and practices through a variety of solutions which will transcend the operations to a whole new level," said corporates from Jeraisy Computer and Communication Services.

"Organizations in the Kingdom are developing rapidly, and people are depending more on IT to handle and manage their documents, data, mail, business processes and other types of information. It would be amazing if we could match their desires with our high-tech solutions to maximize the benefits and help them develop their operations," said Mr. Bilal Hmedeh, Executive Manager at Everteam Global Services.

About Jeraisy Computer and Comm. Services (JCCS):

The introduction of state-of-the-art technology in Saudi Arabia has always been JCCS foremost objective and this is pursued in the company's humble contribution towards the Kingdom's goal of developing technological self-sufficiency. JCCS has found itself in a unique position to capture some of these opportunities, due to its market exposure and the vision of its team. Throughout its history, JCCS has been an initiator of business opportunities in a pro-active way. With resources and intellectual reservoirs of great depth and breadth to draw from, JCCS combines insight, knowledge and original thinking to create new values.

About Everteam:

Everteam is the leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Solutions with over 25 years of experience and innovation in the field. Founded in nineteen ninety (1990) Everteam has sustained a positioning strategy in the industry which incorporates superior service quality, innovative solutions and proximity. With direct presence in the United States, France, the Gulf and Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Qatar, United Arab Emirates), and Singapore, Everteam connects people, process and content to improve customer experience, streamline business processes, optimize records management and adhere to compliance requirements.

For additional information, contact us on:

Websites:

