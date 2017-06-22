St Mark Homes Plc - Dividend Declaration

22 June 2017

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Dividend Declaration

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, is pleased to announce that it intends to pay an interim dividend of 5.5 pence per share, which equates to a total payment of approximately GBP 242,715.

The dividend will be paid on 14 July 2017 to shareholders who were registered on 7 July 2017. The ex-dividend date is 6 July 2017.

Barry Tansey, Chief Executive of the Company commented: "This is the fourth consecutive year the Company has declared a dividend to shareholders which is 10% more than the previous year. Over the period from 2012 to now the dividend has grown from 2.75p to 5.5p and the current dividend equates to 5.5% of the current mid-market price reflecting the Company's growth."

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: