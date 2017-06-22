Clear Leisure Plc - Result of Mediapolis AGM

22 June 17

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure", "the Company" or "the Group")

Result of Mediapolis AGM

On 15 June 2017, Clear Leisure announced that the Court Prosecutor of Ivrea, Metropolitan City of Turin, had filed a winding-up request on Mediapolis srl, the Group's 74.67% directly owned subsidiary. The Company further announced that a hearing of the court had been set for 23 June 2017, at which Mediapolis srl is to provide evidence of its continuing discussion with its creditors.

Clear Leisure also announced that Mediapolis srl had called a shareholder meeting ("AGM") for 21 June both to approve the accounts for the year ending December 2016 and to discuss the winding-up petition and possible further funding by its shareholders.

At the Mediapolis AGM held on 21 June 2017, shareholders;

1. Approved the 2016 financial accounts, reporting a profit of EUR 335,000, and

2. Shareholders present indicated their support for Mediapolis to raise funds to satisfy creditors, subject to Mediapolis srl not being wound up by the court and that the land remains under the ownership of Mediapolis srl.

A further General Meeting will be held by Mediapolis following the court hearing on 23 June.

