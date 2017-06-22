Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-22 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
AS Inbank (trading code INBB070026A*, ISIN code EE3300110964) will close the list of investors for interest payment on June 27, 2017 at 23.59.
Proceeding from the above, the bonds of AS Inbank are traded cum-interest the last day today, on June 22, 2017. The bonds will go ex-interest on Monday, June 26, 2017.
The Company will pay quarterly interest payment (with annual interest rate of 7.00%) on June 28, 2017.
* Fixed income automatch market segment (TSE Bonds Automatch)
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
