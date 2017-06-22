Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces 2017 AGM Results

Guernsey, 22 June 2017 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces the results of its 2017 Annual General Meeting held yesterday, 21 June 2017. All ordinary and extraordinary business tabled before the meeting in accordance with the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 19 May 2017 was approved. A copy of this Notice is available on Eurocastle's website at www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Eurocastle Investment Limited via Globenewswire

