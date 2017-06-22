

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Thursday, the Federal Customs Administration is scheduled to issue Swiss foreign trade data. The trade surplus totaled CHF 1.97 billion in April.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc held steady against the yen and the greenback, it fell against the euro and the pound.



The franc was worth 0.9722 against the greenback, 114.22 against the yen, 1.2322 against the pound and 1.0862 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



