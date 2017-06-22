

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open largely unchanged on Thursday as oil prices held steady after falling more than 2 percent overnight to finish at their lowest levels in more than 10 months on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.



Technology stocks could be in focus after Oracle Corp reported fiscal Q4 revenue and profit that easily topped estimates, driving its shares up more than 10 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.



Asian markets are mostly higher as oil prices inched up and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand held interest rates steady, as widely expected, saying policy would remain accomodative for a considerable period.



A two-day meeting of the European Council gets underway in Brussels later today, with issues such as terrorism and climate change likely to he high on the agenda.



British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make her offer at the event over the status of European Union citizens living in the U.K.



Also, the Norway's central bank and Norges Bank are scheduled to announce their latest monetary policy decisions later today.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as investors kept an eye on oil prices and a report showed home sales unexpectedly rose in May.



The Dow dropped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 inched down 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7 percent.



European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday after Provident Fund issued a profit warning and a key ally of French President Emmanuel Macron announced he was quitting the government over a funding scandal.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slid around 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.4 percent.



