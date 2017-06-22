European Hematology Association Publishes New Journal With Wolters Kluwer

MADRID, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The European Hematology Association, the largest Europe-based association of hematologists, launched its new journal HemaSphere with publisher Wolters Kluwer at the 22nd Annual Congress of EHA in Madrid.

HemaSphere is an open access journal dedicated to support hematology patient care, research and education worldwide. EHA's new journal intends to publish results of highly relevant basic, translational and clinical research in hematology. In addition to original research, it will also publish review and guideline articles, as well as insightful discussions of research and hematology news.

HemaSphere will be under the editorial leadership of Co-Editors-in-Chief, Dr Andreas Engert of University of Cologne and Dr Jan Cools of KU Leuven. "HemaSphere will be your new forum to publish your best research and to get updated on new developments in the hematology field," according to Dr Cools. "It will not be just another 'bloody' journal. It is a new and different open access journal, with an innovative review process leading to rapid publication and with insightful discussions and summaries of new developments in the hematology field," he added.

As the journal of the European Hematology Association, HemaSphere aims to be the premier hematology information resource, which is covered by the HemaTopics section in the journal. This section will present insightful discussions on all aspects related to hematology, including summaries of important articles, reports of new therapies, discussions on EU policy, and other hematology news items.

The journal is currently open for publications. For more information about HemaSphere, please visit: http://www.wkopenhealth.com/hemasphere.

