Healthpoint Wins '2017 UAE Emerging Orthopedics Service Provider of the Year Award' at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpoint was named '2017 UAE Emerging Orthopedics Service Provider of the Year' at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet - held on 24th May at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/526474/Frost_and_Sullivan_Healthpoint_Award.jpg

Healthpoint, part of Mubadala's network of healthcare providers, offers a comprehensive and exhaustive array of orthopedic services as part of its larger role as a prominent healthcare services provider and multi-speciality hospital in the UAE. Its broad ranging services address issues as diverse as total or uni-compartmental knee replacement, total replacement or partial reconstruction for hip and shoulder joints, foot and ankle surgery, meniscal transplantation, rotator cuff surgery and several other orthopedic procedures.

"We are delighted to have won this excellence award by Frost & Sullivan, who are known to recognize companies that provide exceptional service in their respective fields. At Healthpoint, we offer a range of orthopedic services and treatments that are grounded in the latest, internationally-recognized medicine approaches. Our facility uses innovative orthopedic technologies and equipment with minimally invasive surgical techniques that have proven their efficiency by reducing patient recovery time," said Dr. Nader Darwich, Medical Director, Healthpoint, Head of the Department of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Healthpoint and Founder of the Abu Dhabi Knee and Sports Medicine Centre.

Congratulating Healthpoint on the award, Ms. Saranya Balijepalli, Program Manager, Transformational Health Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, "2016 has been a very successful year for Healthpoint as an orthopedic service provider. The Abu Dhabi Knee & Sports Medicine Centre has further enhanced its sterling reputation through the emphasis it places on the integrity and quality of its services. Healthpoint has continued to expand the procedures it offers to include the latest in orthopedic intervention, such as the option of musculoskeletal allograft tissue to patients with complex knee problems, which is unique in the Middle East and North Africa. With an eye on further expansion, commitment to the highest standards and a desire to address the needs of patients who previously had to travel abroad for certain procedures - indeed, to reverse the trend and emerge as a preferred destination for medical tourism - Healthpoint and The Abu Dhabi Knee & Sports Medicine Centre look set to emerge as a pre-eminent provider of orthopedic services in the UAE."

Frost & Sullivan Awards recognises companies across regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and performance in a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development, etc.

Frost & Sullivan's robust research methodology represents the analytical rigour of our research process. It offers a 360-degree-view of industry challenges, trends, and issues by integrating all 7 Frost & Sullivan's research methodologies. Too often, companies make important growth decisions based on a narrow understanding of their environment, leading to errors of both omission and commission. Successful growth strategies are founded on a thorough understanding of market, technical, economic, financial, customer, best practices, and demographic analyses. The integration of these research disciplines into the 360-degree research methodology provides an evaluation platform for benchmarking industry players and for identifying those performing at best-in-class levels.

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, part of Mubadala's network of world-class healthcare providers, is a multi-specialty integrated practice hospital located in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Healthpoint is home to four centers of clinical excellence: Abu Dhabi Knee & Sports Medicine Centre, Wooridul Spine Centre, the Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Centre, and the Plastic & Cosmetics Surgery Centre, as part of 21 clinical services covering a wide range of patient and community care, including pediatrics, dentistry and gynecology.

Serving the community since 2013, Healthpoint's highly specialized medical experts and state-of-the-art facilities provide patients with full-cycle care - inpatient, out-patient and rehabilitative - that addresses the patients' physical condition, as well as respecting their lifestyle, culture and overall wellbeing, to ensure that every patient is offered personalized care in a boutique, technologically-advanced environment. Healthpoint is a public healthcare facility with a compassionate and dedicated team that offers accessible healthcare to everyone. Healthpoint is committed to providing quality care and education to empower patients and communities and give them the tools they need to lead healthier and happier lives.

To learn more about Healthpoint, visit www.healthpoint.ae.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

For Frost & Sullivan

Anita Chandhoke

Corporate Communications

C: +91 99161 33311

P: +91.80.6702 8020

E: achandhoke@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/frostandsullivan

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/4506/

For Healthpoint

Amanda Banham Menzies

Head of Marketing & Communications

P: +971 2 492 9533

E: a.menzies@healthpoint.ae