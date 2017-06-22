HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Credit insurance provider Atradius has announced the launch of its new digital platform called Atrium, an innovative tool which provides customers and distribution partners with real-time data to better understand buyers, credit limits, and how much risk a company poses. The platform is designed to drastically improve the user experience, including time efficiency for policy administration. Operations that used to take 15 minutes now only takes three minutes to complete. With this important strategic customer tool Atradius once again proves to be on the forefront of digitalization.

Eric den Boogert, Managing Director, Atradius Asia, adds "We have invested time and effort in talking to our customers and understanding how to make life easier for them, this tool puts our customers at the centre as well as improving our customers' interactions with their own clients."

Atrium has been designed to directly and quickly address the everyday needs of Atradius' customers, brokers, agents and account management teams. The buyer centric platform delivers a faster and more efficient user experience focused on applying for cover and filing claims; the services most frequently used by customers. Each Atradius customer can instantly search for and view information about buyers' creditworthiness, including buyer ratings, current cover and claims. Having received a clear picture of the buyer on the buyer details page the customer can directly apply for a credit limit. Credit limit decisions, in most cases, are immediate.

"We've had strong positive reactions from customers who have piloted the new digital platform. The extended information about their buyers helps with business decision making and they like that everything is now organised around their customers, which is most important to them."

The specific needs of brokers and agents are also being built into the Atrium tool. This new portal will provide a clear dedicated overview to manage multiple policies and customer portfolios.

Atradius Atrium was launched on the 19th of June 2017 and more features will be rolled out over the course of the year.

For more information also watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgL__HCUJGk

About Atradius

Atradius provides trade credit insurance, surety and collections services worldwide through a strategic presence in more than 50 countries. Atradius has access to credit information on over 240 million companies worldwide. Its credit insurance, bonding and collections products help protect companies throughout the world from payment risks associated with selling products and services on trade credit. Atradius forms part of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the leading insurers in Spain and worldwide in credit insurance.

