Information related to the Change of Control event in PKC Group Plc Notes due 2018



Following the completion of MSSL Estonia WH OÜ's public tender offer for all outstanding shares and stock options in PKC Group Plc ("PKC"), MSSL Estonia WH OÜ has obtained ownership of over 90 per cent in the shares of PKC. As a result, in accordance with the terms and conditions of PKC's EUR 100,000,000, 4.25 per cent notes due 2018 (the "Notes"), a Change of Control event has occurred in respect of the Notes. The Notes are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



PKC has notified the holders of the Notes of the Change of Control event in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. As a result of the Change of Control event, the holders of the Notes had the right to require prepayment of the nominal principal amount of and accrued interest on the Notes during a specified period of time as provided in the terms and conditions of the Notes.



A minority of the Noteholders, representing less than 3% of the nominal amount, have used their right to redeem their Notes. Remaining part of the Notes continue to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd until their maturity in September 2018.



PKC is now part of Samvardhana Motherson Group ("Group") and an indirect subsidiary of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited ("MSSL"). MSSL is the flagship company of the Group and is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange ("NSE") in India with a market capitalization of about USD 10.5 billion. Recently Moody's Investors Service, ('Moody's') has assigned a Baa3 corporate ratings to MSSL with stable outlook.



PKC Group is a global partner, designing, manufacturing and integrating electrical distribution systems, electronics and related architecture components for the commercial vehicle industry, rolling stock manufacturers and other selected segments. The Group has production facilities in Brazil, China, Germany, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Serbia and the USA. The Group's revenue from continuing operations in 2016 totalled EUR 846 million. PKC Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



