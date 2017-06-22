New portfolio of the Nasdaq First North 25 index will become effective on July 3, 2017 Stockholm, June 22, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the Nasdaq First North 25 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) which will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 3, 2017.



BIMobject AB (BIM), International Petroleum Corporation (IPCO), Next Games Oyj (NXTGMS), SamhAllsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB B), Sdiptech AB (SDIP B), ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM), Transtema Group AB (TRANS), Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (VEMF SDB), will be added to the portfolio and Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB (BRE2), Clavister Holding AB (CLAV), Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj (HOIVA), Nexam Chemical Holding AB (NEXAM), The Marketing Group plc (TMG), Tobin Properties AB (TOBIN) will be removed from the index.



The FN25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on the Nasdaq First North Market. Companies included in the FN25 are selected through a two-step process as follows:



-- The 30 largest companies measured by market capitalization are selected. -- The 25 most traded shares within this pool, measured by aggregated trading turnover over a six month period, are selected for the index.



FN25 is reviewed semi-annually in January and July.



The Nasdaq First North 25 Index constituents effective July 3, 2017 are:



BIMobject AB Paradox Interactive AB AB Cinnober Financial Technology AB Prime Living AB Catena Media P.L.C SamhAllsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB Detection Technology Oyj Sdiptech AB GS Sweden AB ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. Immunovia AB Starbreeze AB A International Petroleum Corporation Starbreeze AB B Kambi Group plc Stendorren Fastigheter AB LeoVegas AB THQ Nordic AB Magnolia Bostad AB Transtema Group AB Nilorngruppen AB Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Next Games Oyj Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PowerCell Sweden AB



Proforma reports will be available on Global Index Watch and the FTP service 5 business days before the effective day with new prices daily.



