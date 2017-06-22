F-Secure Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 22 June 2017, 09.30 (EEST)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Pajejo ApS Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Thonke, Jens Position: Other senior manager -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20170620180645_2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: F-Secure Oyj LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-06-19 Nature of the transaction: Other This is a notification of shares transferred to Pajejo ApS.The shares have been transferred as part of deferred payments to the previous owners of nSense Group A/S, a cyber security company acquired by F-Secure Corporation in 2015. Jens Thonke was the former CEO of nSense Group A/S and currently owns 64.93% of Pajejo ApS. The transfer was executed using F-Secure's own shares. Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 221304 Unit price: 0,00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 221304 Volume weighted average price: 0,00000 Euro



