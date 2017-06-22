

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) said that Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services plc, its indirect wholly owned subsidiary or 'RBTS', priced its offering of US$7.75 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes in four tranches, consisting of US$750 million Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2022, US$2.5 billion Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2022, US$2 billion Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2024 and US$2.5 billion Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2027.



The Floating Rate Notes, the 2022 Fixed Rate Notes, the 2024 Fixed Rate Notes and the 2027 Fixed Rate Notes were offered at a price of 100.000%, 99.906%, 99.892% and 99.700%, respectively.



The Floating Rate Notes will bear interest at a rate equal to 3 month US Dollar LIBOR plus 0.56% per annum. Interest on the Floating Rate Notes is payable on 24 March, 24 June, 24 September and 24 December of each year, beginning 24 September 2017. The 2022 Fixed Rate Notes, the 2024 Fixed Rate Notes and the 2027 Fixed Rate Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.375%, 2.750% and 3.000% per annum, respectively. Interest on the 2022 Fixed Rate Notes is payable on 24 June and 24 December of each year, beginning 24 December 2017. Interest on the 2024 Fixed Rate Notes and the 2027 Fixed Rate Notes is payable on 26 June and 26 December of each year, beginning 26 December 2017. The Notes are expected to be issued on or about 26 June 2017.



The company noted that it will use the net proceeds of the offering of the Notes will be used to refinance certain debt facilities incurred to finance the acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company by RB.



