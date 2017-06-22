(ISIN Code: FR0013230620)

These materials are not an offer for sale of Tikehau Capital shares or securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Tikehau Capital (the "Company") (Paris:TKO) announces the repurchase of approximately 53.9% of the 2022 ORNANEs initially issued, at a price of €68.25 per 2022 ORNANE (cum coupon, the "Repurchase Price"), in an off-market transaction.

In order to ensure that all holders of 2022 ORNANEs are treated equally, Tikehau Capital launches a repurchase procedure through a standing repurchase order at the Repurchase Price, for a period of five consecutive business days, from June 22nd, 2017 to June 28th, 2017 (both dates inclusive). Holders of 2022 ORNANEs wishing to participate will have to place a sell order at price of €68.25 with their financial intermediaries.

To date, the number of 2022 ORNANEs outstanding is 563,302, i.e., 46.1% of the total number of 2022 ORNANEs initially issued, it being mentioned that the Company has received an offer to acquire 25.5% of the 2022 ORNANEs outstanding.

The repurchase procedure will be centralized by Société Générale Securities Services. A single settlement-delivery of the repurchase procedure will occur on June 30th, 2017.

At completion of the repurchase procedure, the total number of 2022 ORNANEs so repurchased will be announced in a press release by the Company and they will be cancelled in accordance with their terms and conditions.

Tikehau Capital further reminds holders of 2022 ORNANEs that, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ORNANEs 2022 and as indicated in a press release dated June 19th, 2017, any notification of exercise of their conversion right will be settled in cash only.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages €10.3bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €1.5bn. The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 170 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimers

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, securities of Tikehau Capital.

No communication or information relating to the contemplated transaction may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction (other than France) in which registration or approval is required. No action has been (or will be) undertaken in any jurisdiction outside of France where such steps would be required. The subscription for or purchase of securities of Tikehau Capital may be subject to legal or statutory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Tikehau Capital assumes no responsibility for any violation of such restrictions by any person. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.

In the United Kingdom, this press release announcement is directed only at persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Financial Promotion Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) are persons falling within Article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant persons"). The press release announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant persons.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Tikehau Capital in the United States of America.

The diffusion of this press release in certain countries may be prohibited under applicable law.

This press release may not be published, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, and does not constitute an offer of securities, in the United-States (including in the territories and dependencies and in any State of the United States), in Canada, in Australia, or in Japan.

