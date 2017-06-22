

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group plc (CHG.L) reported a statutory loss before tax of 6.8 million pounds for the half year to 30 April 2017 compared to a loss of 16.8 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 1.2 pence compared to a loss of 5.3 pence. Underlying profit before tax was 11.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 4.0 million pounds. Underlying profit per share from continuing operations was 3.1 pence compared to a loss of 1.3 pence.



First-half revenue increased by 38.6% to 249.6 million pounds from 180.1 million pounds, prior year. Order intake was 217.9 million pounds compared to 173.8 million pounds.



The Board declared an interim dividend in respect of 2017 of 1.0 pence per ordinary share, which will be paid on 15 September 2017 to shareholders on the register on 1 September 2017.



Looking forward, Chemring Group said the Board's expectations for fiscal 2017 remain unchanged.



