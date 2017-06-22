

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Imagination Technologies Group plc (IMG.L) said that over the last few weeks it has received interest from a number of parties for a potential acquisition of the whole Group. So, the company decided to initiate a formal sale process for the Group and is engaged in preliminary discussions with potential bidders.



The sale process for the MIPS and Ensigma operations, which commenced on 4 May 2017, is progressing well and indicative proposals have been received for both businesses.



Further to the announcement on 4 May 2017, Imagination said it remains in dispute with Apple Inc.



