TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Skill Gaming Inc. (EURONEXT PARIS: MLSKL) (the "Company"):

For full corporate update click link below:

http://skillgaminginc.com/skill-gaming-inc-formerly-gold-cap-resources-inc-provides-corporate-update/

The Company is also currently seeking admission to resume trading on the Marché Libre to further the development of House Trivia and pursue additional web development opportunities.

SKILL GAMING INC.

Suite 500, Park Place

666 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 3P6

Dennis Petke

CEO



Phone: +1-437-888-3102

Email: info@skillgaminginc.com

Website: WWW.SKILLGAMINGINC.COM



