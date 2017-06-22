Intoware and AMRC Partner on Industry 4.0 AI Knowledge Capture Initiative

LONDON, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

At a pivotal point of evolution in industry, where knowledge gaps are an impending problem in many verticals - technology partners Intoware and the AMRC have come together on initiatives leveraging modern technology in both software and hardware including wearable devices and machine intelligence to solve this problem.

According to information released by news organisations and research firms over the last few years, the average age of engineers in aerospace, energy and other verticals is around 50 years and represent a significant percentage of the workforce. This indicates an impending skills gap that is expected to hit these industries in the very near future, creating an opportunity for technology to provide a solution to a critical skills problem many companies will face.

Intoware and the AMRC have joined to form a collective of experience and intelligence to create a simple, yet effective solution to this problem, each playing a critical role in the success of this initiative by providing technology and innovation leadership.

The first step will be to create a proof of concept to be established on-site at the AMRC's Factory 2050 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. A limited number of industry partners interested in participating in this collaboration will be able to apply as early as July of 2017.

"This problem is something our team has been looking at for some time now," said Keith Shipton, CEO of Intoware. "We feel that machine intelligence and wearables are now at a point where we can leverage the power of modern software technology and innovative hardware to solve it."

The AMRC Augmented Reality Technical Fellow, Chris Freeman, said: "The AMRC has worked in partnership with industry innovators on a number of projects solving problems leveraging the latest advancements in technology. We are thrilled to participate to support the future of industry in this way."

About Intoware

Intoware' is a global software solutions company focused on providing tools for evolution in human processes since its MBO from Kopin Corporation, a NASDAQ listed company specialising in wearable technology.

About AMRC

The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) is a world-class centre for research into advanced manufacturing technologies used in the aerospace, automotive, medical and other high-value manufacturing sectors.

The AMRC has a global reputation for helping companies overcome manufacturing problems and is a model for collaborative research involving universities, academics and industry worldwide.

Combining state of the art technologies with the AMRC's expertise in design and prototyping, robotics and automation, machining, casting, welding, additive manufacturing, composites and structural testing, has created a manufacturing resource far beyond anything previously available in the UK.

www.amrc.co.uk

The AMRC is a member of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, a consortium of leading manufacturing and process research centres, backed by the UK's innovation agency, Innovate UK.

