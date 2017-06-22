It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bonds (SDRO) for trading and official listing with effect from 23 June 2017: ISIN Name Yearly Payments Currency Maturity date nom per year interest DK0004605 0,5RDSD20S30 0.5% 4 DKK 1 October 2030 839 DK0004605 1RDSD21S35 1.0% 4 DKK 1 October 2035 912 DK0004606 1,5RDSD22S40 1.5% 4 DKK 1 October 2040 050 DK0004606 2,0RDSD23S50 2.0% 4 DKK 1 October 2050 134 DK0004606 2,5RDSDROA50 2.5% 4 DKK 1 October 2050 217 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636096