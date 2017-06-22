Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar wins an order of six RTGs from Ports America Chesapeake in Baltimore, USA

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 22 JUNE 2017 AT 10 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract with Ports America Chesapeake LLC for the delivery of six Kalmar Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes. The order was booked into Cargotec's 2017 second quarter order intake, and the delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2018. The cranes will be delivered to Ports America's Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Ports America is the largest terminal operator and stevedore in the United States, operating in more than 42 ports and 80 locations in North America. Ports America Chesapeake's Seagirt Marine Terminal is currently handling an annual volume of approximately 800,000 TEU. It is one of four U.S. East Coast ports currently able to handle super-post-Panamax container vessels that began transiting the newly opened Panama Canal locks in 2016. The order is a part of the terminal's investment program focused on ensuring that the terminal is equipped with the right amount of equipment and the latest technologies to support the future growth.

Ports America Chesapeake General Manager Bayard Hogans said, "Ports America is delighted to confirm this order with Kalmar, and we look forward to working with its team on this project. We see Kalmar as a trusted supplier in the industry, and the addition of six new RTGs will help ensure we can maintain high levels of service for our customers, the trucking community and our port partners in the coming years.

Troy Thompson, Vice President Sales, Ports and Terminals, Americas at Kalmar said, "This order marks a significant milestone for Kalmar in North America. We worked extremely close with the Ports America team to ensure every detail was understood. From our advanced anti-sway system to factory-fitted collision detection system, we have listened closely to Ports America and look forward to a solid relationship as we each move into the future of container handling."

Kalmar Senior Vice President, Tero Kokko added, "Customer satisfaction is a top priority for us. We always listen, follow their wishes, and deliver all projects in the shortest time possible. Last year we delivered a total of 98 RTG cranes from our joint venture in China, and all these deliveries were on time and budget. North America is a strategically important market to us, and we are happy to continue supporting our customers in the region with the most advanced and innovative technology."

The delivery includes Kalmar SmartPort process solutions: Kalmar SmartProfile, Kalmar SmartRail, Kalmar SmartStack, and Kalmar SmartFleet. Kalmar SmartProfile uses advanced laser technology to detect collision risks in a stack and automatically stops the trolley when a risk is detected. Combined with Kalmar's electromechanical anti-sway technology the risk of collisions is minimized. Kalmar SmartRail automated gantry steering system automatically controls the gantry within centimeter-grade accuracy on the travelling path, improving the terminal's operational efficiency and ease of use by the operator. Kalmar SmartFleet remote monitoring allows the terminal to troubleshoot and analyze the status and maintenance needs of the equipment.

The Kalmar RTG helps cut costs, reduce emissions and noise without compromising productivity, reliability or flexibility. The Tier 4 Final diesel-electric power system significantly reduces emissions in the port and helps to reduce the need for maintenance, which translates into much lower downtime and reduced maintenance costs. The cranes will be delivered fully erect in January 2018 from Kalmar's new jetty at the joint venture Rainbow-Cargotec Industries in Taicang, China.

Further information for the press:

Troy Thompson, Vice President Sales, Ports and Terminals, Kalmar Americas, tel. +1 919 949 1192, troy.thompson@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





Image (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2114994/804737.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

