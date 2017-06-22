Colombo and Tokyo, June 22, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - LankaClear (Private) Limited (LankaClear), an organization incorporated in 2002 and owned by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and all Licensed Commercial Banks operating in Sri Lanka, and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. (JCB), announced on June 20th that both parties have entered into a strategic partnership for the establishment of the National Card Scheme (NCS) to introduce the issuance of LankaPay-JCB co-branded cards and to jointly promote the acceptance of such cards with JCB payment solutions.By integrating JCB payment solutions to LankaPay participant members and leveraging the planned interconnection between the payment networks of LankaClear and JCB, the LankaPay-JCB co-branded cards issued by LankaClear participant members would be accepted globally via the JCB international network and locally through the LankaClear network.In addition, the strategic partnership would also facilitate the acceptance of international JCB cards at ATMs and merchants accepting LankaPay-JCB co-branded cards across Sri Lanka. Both parties are targeting to complete the implementation and launch of the issuance and the acceptance of LankaPay-JCB co-branded cards by beginning of 2018.Through this strategic partnership, the issuance of the LankaPay-JCB co-branded cards would be the first-ever JCB branded cards issued in the country. The acceptance of the internationally issued JCB branded cards in Sri Lanka is expected to reach the same level of acceptance as the LankaPay-JCB co-branded cards issued in Sri Lanka. This would undoubtedly meet the demand of the usage of cards by the increasing number of tourists visiting Sri Lanka, especially those traveling from India, which is the biggest tourist contingent to Sri Lanka where JCBI is expected to have a large card base in the near future.General Manager and CEO of LankaClear, Channa de Silva said, "Our quest is to promote cost effective and efficient electronic transactions with the primary objective of reducing cash based transactions, thus, reduce the burden on the economy. In this context, NCS is one of the key elements in which we envisage to increase the usage of car based transaction in the country via our Common Card And Payment Switch (CCAPS). By conducting a transparent selection process, LankaClear identified JCB as the partner for NCS based on a set of stringent evaluation criteria and subsequently carrying out extensive negotiations from the pool of proposals received from many international card schemes. The primary objective of the selection was to select the partner who would give the best value proposition to this national endeavour. Launching NCS in partnership with JCB payment solutions would be a significant milestone in the Sri Lankan payment ecosystem to reduce cash usage. I am confident that issuance of LankaPay-JCB co-branded cards by all card issuing organizations and via international acceptance of such cards would strengthen the already established economic relationships and further enhance the exchange of cultural experiences for both nations."Senior Vice President of JCBI, Yuichiro Kadowaki said, "We are pleased to be selected as the partner for the establishment of NCS and excited to contribute to this national endeavour with our payment solutions. As Sri Lanka is one of the most attractive travel destinations in the world, it is very important for JCB to expand and maintain better acceptance across the country as one of the aspects of the NCS project. In addition, accompanied with the stable economic growth in Sri Lanka, the number of Sri Lankans travelling outside the country would also bound to grow. JCB hopes that extensive card acceptance network and customer oriented services and promotions throughout Asia, including in Japan, could be experienced and enjoyed by such card members of LankaPay-JCB co-branded cards.We will also explore the opportunity of introducing new payment technologies such as contactless payments and mobile payments in Sri Lanka through this partnership with LankaClear. We are confident that the customers of LankaPay-JCB co-branded cards will experience the benefit of the emerging financial technologies in their daily lives as well as during their travel through this strategic partnership between LankaClear and JCBI."About LankaClearIncorporated in February 2002 as the "National Cheque Clearing House", today, LankaClear has expanded its service offering to be the "National Payment Network" for the country. Owned by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and all Licensed Commercial Banks operating in Sri Lanka, the company boasts of multiple solution offerings not only for the banking sector but also across all industries that are ready and willing to adopt/integrate to the latest digital technologies driving Sri Lanka toward an efficient, green, and paperless nation.In an era where electronic payment modes are gaining popularity worldwide, we at LCPL have set the foundation and platforms in moving Sri Lanka to a cashless society with paperless offices. As the catalyst of change in the Sri Lankan Payment Industry, the company has continuously strived to maintain the highest standards of efficiency and security in catering to this emerging market needs. The LankaSign Certification Service Provider (CSP) implemented by LankaClear provides the much needed security for the electronic payment systems and is currently the only commercially operated CSP in the country.LankaClear has introduced many ground breaking products, some of which have been first in the South Asian Region. Our committed and dynamic team of professionals, with global exposure brings in the expertise in driving the technology footprint and the service delivery at LankaClear. http://www.lankaclear.com/ContactLankaClear (Private) LimitedWayomi GunathilakaManager - Business Development & Brand PromotionsTel: +94 11 235 6938Email: Wayomi.Gunathilaka@lankaclear.comAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.global.jcb/en/Note: Statistics in About JCB are as of March 2017.