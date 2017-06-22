Airports Authority of India Selects Tata Elxsi as a Specialist Design Consultancy

BANGALORE and MUMBAI, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, announced that it has been selected by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) out of a competitive global bid to improve passenger experience for all AAI-managed airports.

AAI, a mainstay in Civil Aviation sector in the country, is entrusted with the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure on both ground and airspace for India.

As a strategic design partner, Tata Elxsi will help AAI to provide a seamless passenger travel experience. Tata Elxsi will be primarily responsible to set the wayfinding and information design guidelines for all AAI airports coming up in the future.

Tata Elxsi will also enable AAI to set a team and create a process to design and implement world-class, customer-centric information and wayfinding system. This will cover the entire passenger journey right from parking to boarding the plane, to making the spaces efficient and user-friendly. The design will be in line with the global standards and Tata Elxsi will set the guidelines/standards for all future airports.

Tata Elxsi has already started the work on creating an intuitive, customer-centric wayfinding system and developing a unique image for several airport terminals.

Narendra Ghate - Chief Designer, Service Design, Tata Elxsi said, "Having worked in the past on redefining the passenger experience for some leading airports in India, gave Tata Elxsi an edge. We are happy that AAI chose us as their strategic design consultant. We look forward to help AAI in creating a seamless and enhanced travel experience for all passengers for the above said airports."

Sudhir Raheja - Member Planning, Airports Authority India, said, "We were looking out globally for a company who can understand what the people in India need. AAI is happy to find a world-class organization like Tata Elxsi who can integrate Design and Technology, understand customer experience, and can help AAI to set guidelines for all future airports at par with the global standards. We are excited to see the change Tata Elxsi will bring to the airports in India, and the passengers that travel within."

Tata Elxsi has already commenced work across the shortlisted 10 airports - Goa, Kolkata, Varanasi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Trivandrum, Coimbatore and Guwahati.

Tata Elxsi is a fully-integrated global design and technology consultancy, creating innovative products, services and experiences to build brands and help businesses grow. By intersecting design and technology, Tata Elxsi helps clients globally to bring new ideas and products to market. Its services span across research and strategy, all the way up to Design, Visualization - augmented reality and virtual reality to technology implementation and systems integration.

Its services span across consumer research and strategy, branding and graphics, product design, packaging design, service design, user experience design, transportation design, 3D prototyping, visualization and manufacturing support. With a multi-disciplinary team of over 400 researchers, designers, brand specialists and engineers, Tata Elxsi offers innovative, cost-effective and scalable solutions that enable brands to differentiate and win.

AAI manages 126 Airports, including 21 International Airports (3 Civil Enclaves), 8 Customs Airports (4 Civil Enclaves), 78 Domestic Airports and 19 other Civil Enclaves. AAI is entrusted with the responsibility of developing, upgrading, expanding, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure on both the ground and air space for India.

In addition, AAI provides Air Navigation Services (ANS) at all civil airports in the country. AAI manages the designated Indian airspace measuring 2.8 square nautical miles and oceanic airspace measuring 1.75 million square nautical miles.



