HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's general government deficit narrowed in the first quarter on higher revenue, Statistics Finland reported Thursday.



Consolidated total general government revenue grew by EUR 0.2 billion from the previous year, while expenditure declined by EUR 0.5 billion.



Consequently, the net borrowing of general government decreased by EUR 0.7 billion.



Quarter-on-quarter, revenue rose 0.5 percent and expenditure advanced 0.1 percent. In the first quarter, the general government deficit totaled EUR 0.1 billion.



