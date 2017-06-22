

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in May, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Federal Customs Administration showed Thursday.



The trade surplus climbed to CHF 3.4 billion in May from CHF 1.9 billion in April. In March, the surplus was EUR 3.0 billion.



In real terms, both exports and imports rose by a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively in May from a month ago.



A report released by the Federation of Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports grew 9.0 percent year-over-year to CHF 1.7 billion in May. This was the second positive month after March.



