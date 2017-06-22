Getronics, the global IT services group, today announces its number one ranking in the Whitelane's 2017 UK IT Outsourcing Study. Competing against industry leaders such as Amazon, Capgemini and Computacenter, Getronics ranks first for customer satisfaction, scoring 14 per cent higher than the industry average of 70 per cent.

The independent study, conducted by Whitelane in cooperation with PA Consulting, surveyed 250 CIO and CFOs at the UK's top IT spending organisations to evaluate over 800 unique IT outsourcing contracts. In total, 33 IT providers were evaluated based on customer feedback.

Customer satisfaction levels for Getronics rose by more than 20 per cent over the past five years. The company came first place across a total of eight categories, including Customer Satisfaction (84%), Transformation Quality (77%), Account Management (87%) and Data Center and Managed Services (80%).

The Whitelane research indicates that 93 per cent of respondents are likely to renew their existing end-user contracts with Getronics, one of the highest ranking of any service provider surveyed.

Mark Cook, Group CEO at Getronics said: "These results are testament to the excellent customer service and strategic consultancy the Getronics team provides to our customers. We combine a collaborative approach with deep industry-expertise to ensure we exceed expectations and help customers drive real business change. We're proud to see our customers praise Getronics' ability to reduce expenditure whilst transforming their organisations and look forward to continuing to improve the service we deliver year on year."

The report highlights that 35 per cent of respondents plan to outsource more next year. Key factors driving organisations to outsource their IT include reducing costs at 69 per cent, followed closely by business transformation at 64 per cent. Getronics has won a number of IT outsource contracts in the last 18 months, including RAC, AGS Airports, Manchester Airports Group, Syngenta, and the University of Edinburgh.

Malcolm Surgenor, Group Head of IT at AGS Airports said: "Getronics are able to demonstrate impressive results within very short timescales. Above all, they act as a true extension of our business and are incredibly flexible and easy to work with. Getronics has been instrumental in helping us meet business deadlines quickly to improve our airports' operations and consequently the service we deliver to customers and staff."

Alan Manclark, Head of IT at ScotRail said: "We've been hugely impressed with the Getronics partnership having seen a significant improvement in terms of quality, ownership and reporting since we started working together. The Getronics team has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our business, and helped provide a much-improved user experience of IT."

About Getronics

The Getronics family is an ICT Services group consisting of the Getronics and Connectis brands and is owned by the AURELIUS Group, a holding company headquartered in Munich, Germany. With an extensive history that extends over 125 years, the Getronics family has nearly 4,600 employees in 22 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific Latin America, and has a complete portfolio of integrated ICT services for the large enterprise and public sector markets. This includes Workspace, Applications, Unified Communications, Data Centre, Cloud, Consulting, Partner Technology, Managed Services and Security.

Getronics is a leading member in the Global Workspace Alliance, a unique model that provides customers with a consistent IT service throughout the world, with one single point of contact and billing entity, delivering services to over 90 countries. The GWA manages 10m workspace assets globally, and was ranked number 3 by OVUM among other leading global vendors for workplace management.

