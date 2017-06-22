Pegasus Food Futures Sponsors Hong Kong Polo Team

HONG KONG, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading sustainable food organization, Pegasus Food Futures announced its sponsorship of the Hong Kong Polo Team at the SEA (South East Asian) exhibition match, this past weekend.

The sponsorship is an opportunity for the organisation to raise awareness of issues relating to food security and supply, continuing their mission to increase transparency of the food supply chain.

The event, which took place on 17th and 18th June at the Singapore Polo Club, is part of a year-long partnership between Pegasus Food Futures and the Hong Kong Polo Team. All 150 attendees had the opportunity to speak with food security experts from Pegasus Food Futures and learnt about their new facility in Abu Dhabi, which focuses on large scale greenhouses for mint production.

Pegasus Food Futures Chief Executive Officer, Mahmood Almas, commented on the sponsorship, "We are delighted to be major sponsors of the Hong Kong Polo Team. Our involvement provides an opportunity to engage a strong community and help educate them on issues relating to food security."

About Pegasus Food Futures

Pegasus Food Futures is an organisation aimed at providing solutions to global food supply challenges through operations and innovations in farming, livestock, feed stock and food production.

The team from Pegasus Agriculture Group, leaders in hydroponic farming investments, is behind Pegasus Food Futures.

The organisation focuses on reducing reliance on imported food through initiatives such as food manufacturing and technology, research and development and supply chain transparency.

Pegasus Food Futures is led by Chief Executive Office, Mahmood Almas and is based in Dubai with offices across the UAE, South East Asia, Europe and North America.



