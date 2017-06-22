

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc rose against its most major rivals in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The franc bounced off to 114.41 against the yen, from an early low of 114.11.



The franc rose to a 3-day high of 0.9712 against the dollar, off its early low of 0.9729.



Reversing from an early low of 1.0863 against the euro, the franc edged up to 1.0855.



The next possible resistance for the franc is seen around 115.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the greenback and 1.07 against the euro.



