Longer term projections about the pace of artificial intelligence (AI) development into what some scientists refer to as artificial super intelligence (ASI) belong to the realm of futurology at present. Nobody is quite sure what the future holds given the multitude of almost entirely unpredictable factors shaping human history, including the technological part of it. However, one thing is certain - we can presently see how the market forces are using the momentum created by the three push-factors influencing an extraordinary transformation of the way we work, exchange information, and even do things at our leisure:

break-through in developing superfast processors, cognitive systems that can process unstructured data, constituting 80% of all data out there, as well as the knowledge base produced by the humankind in the form of books and other written heritage, and the rise of natural language processing (NLP) technologies based on machine learning.

The urgency is backed up by investment forecasts of stunning proportions. A Narrative Science survey found last year that 38% of enterprises are already using AI, climbing to 62% in 2018. Forrester Research predicts +300% increase in AI investment this year compared with 2016. IDC estimates the AI market will grow from $8 billion in 2016 to more than $47 billion in 2020. Tractica estimates the speech biometrics market exceeding 5 billion USD by 2022. MarketsandMarkets forecast the speech technology sector will be worth 10-12 billion USD in five years.

There is a clear trend and emerging consensus among experts that spoken languages and verbal commands will become the key interface for communicating with machines. But there is an important obstacle for AI developers. The spoken word alone does not convey the entire load of meaning that people perceive in communication with each other. Even if the super-segmental level of the language, e.g. intonation, as well as the emotions recognition, can already be translated into machine readable content with a varying degree of success, there is another domain, which evades technological understanding - the intuitive and largely non-verbal perception of meaning. It does rely on certain elements of a language like the choice of words as indicators of meaning, spontaneity and sequencing of utterances, and supportive body language.

It can be illustrated by an example familiar to virtually all people: we prefer a personal meeting face to face to discuss something important or highly personal. Distance in dialogue ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...